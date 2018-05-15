Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers have called for addressing the issues facing the Afghan

refugees and Internal Displacement Persons on humanitarian grounds instead of exploitation of the matter on a political basis by the governments.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) held a consultation session here on Monday to discuss the nature of violence and other human rights violations against women and girls from refugees and IDPs in Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The governments should not use the Afghan refugees and the IDPs issue as its political card,” said former Senator Farhatullah Babar.

He said that in 2016, the Pakistani government framed a policy including 12 points agenda for addressing the issues facing the refugees and the IDPs but the policy still needs implementation. He said that negligence of governments and the international community has led to creating the identity crises for the children born in refugee camps.

“The children born in refugee camps are stateless and the government does not have any data regarding the number of such children,” he said.

The former Senator said that the refugees and IDPs issue was linked to the war on terror and there was no forum for the rehabilitation of civilian victims of the war.

“There is no fund allocation for their rehabilitation,” he said.

Babar said that the Peshawar High Court in 2013 directed the government to claim reparation from the international community for the loss of civilian people as a result of the war on terror but still there was no positive development on the issue. He also urged to conduct the administrative and financial audit of the aid given by the international community for the help of the people in the war-hit areas.

Babar also said that FATA must be open to all the people after the repatriation of the IDPs, while there should be no restriction on Parliamentary bodies of human rights to visit the area.

“The government must facilitate in establishing sub-offices of National Commission on the Status of Women and the National Commission on Human Rights in FATA to end its ‘black hole’ status,” he said.

Human rights activists Tahira Abdullah said that the FATA reforms report prepared in 2014 was contradictory to ground realities regarding the situation of women and girls in the area.

“The report does not reflect the real situation of health, education and other basic needs of the women of the area as the information was collected from the tribal areas instead of meeting the people,” she said. She said that a number of IDPs had integrated into the City areas instead of returning to Frontier Regions after the operation.

Abdul Qadir Khan said that around 3,000 IDPs of FATA and the Baka Khel area, who crossed the border and settled in Afghanistan, were facing difficulties in returning to their homeland.

“Pakistan authorities are not accepting them and they are now not being allowed to enter their own country,” he said.

Other speakers said that around 5.3 million people were displaced as a result of operations in FATA and 1.4 million Afghan refugees were living in Pakistan and half of the population was comprised of women and children.

According to an estimate, the literacy rate of women and girls among the IDPs was only 12.7 per cent and the maternal mortality rate was 394 per 100,000 births. The speakers said that 73 per cent IDPs were women and children and only 10 per cent were living in camps as the living conditions in the camps were very poor for them.

The speakers also said that the women life and education was badly affected after 2001 following the Taliban controlled the areas and imposed social restrictions on the gender.

The speakers also demanded from the government to strengthen the role of FATA Secretariat to facilitate the people.