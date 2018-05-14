Share:

islamabad-A team of Chinese doctors joined their Pakistani colleagues to operate 48 cleft lip and palate patients during a five-day medical camp that concluded here on Monday.

Dr Ma Lian and Dr Zhou Xia of Beijing Cleft Hospital especially travelled to Islamabad to join the camp during which a number of affected patients were successfully operated. The camp was arranged by the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLPA). It was set up at Dr Akbar Niazi teaching hospital Barakahu. During their stay in Islamabad, the Chinese doctors also provided training to the young medical practitioners to treat such patients.

At a reception hosted here in the honour of the Chinese doctors, it was announced that the two sides will cooperate with each other to set up a Cleft Lip and Palate Centre to provide treatment to the deserving patients on a regular basis, free of cost.

The reception was addressed by the Association’s President M Aftab, Farhat Akhtar Rehman, Prof Dr Azhar Sheikh, Zainab Sulman and Dr Zahida Ahmed who explained the complexity of the disease and treatment process, while pledging to continue mission to serve the ailing humanity.Dr Farhat said “They feel immense pleasure to give the affected children a new life and to have a smile on their face.”

She said it was her pride to continue the mission of her late husband Dr Akhtar Rehman who had devoted whole his life to help the cleft lip and palate patients to have a normal life, getting the ability to speak, eat and hear. The speakers eulogized the services of the Chinese doctors who spared their valuable time visiting Islamabad to provide medical support to the Cleft lip and palate patients.

Dr Ma Lian said she was keen to come to Pakistan providing medical services to Pakistanis. Association’s President M Aftab said his organization had been providing free medical facilities to the poor families since 2002 with the support of families, friends and well wishers.

He announced that a medical centre will be established in Islamabad to provide the medical aid to the affected people on regular basis. They are looking forward for a donation of a plot for this purpose, he added.

ICLPA is a group of volunteers who devote their services to bring hope and happiness in the lives of deprived section of the people for whom it was financially difficult to get treated their children. Delay in treatment of the suffering children could lead to speech, behavioural and psychological problems making them vulnerable in society.

Dr Azhar Sheikh said nearly 10,000 children with these deformities are born every year in Pakistan and alarmingly about 200,000 kids with these deformities are waiting for operation. Cleft lip occurs more frequently than cleft palate. Boys are more commonly affected by only cleft lip or cleft lip with cleft palate whereas girls suffer more from cleft palate. Problems in eating or feeding, ear infections, hearing loss, speech impairment, dental issues and social isolation are issues associated with the deformities among children. On the occasion, special shields and certificates were given to the doctors, who served in the medical camp, in recognition of their dedicated services.