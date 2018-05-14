Share:

SIALKOT-The Sialkot Municipal Corporation is still unable to start the cleanliness of Nullahs particularly Nullah Bhed that is filled with self-grown herbaceous and has become filth depot with dumping of hospitals' wastage.

In Sialkot city, the Nullah Bhed has not been cleaned. As a result, it is lying choked at various places in residential, commercial and industrial areas of both Sialkot city and Cantt for the last several years even after 2014 when it had flooded the city. According to the local social, business and political circles, the early cleanliness and de-silting of the Nullah Bhed is direly needed to save the Sialkot city from floods in the future.

It passes through Kashmir Road, Paris Road, Khadim Ali Road, Commissioner Road, Model Town, Mag Town, Khawaja Safdar Road, Kutchery Road, Abbott Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road and surrounding areas, and its early cleanliness is vital.

When contacted, Municipal Corporation said that it was planning to start cleanliness campaign for the purpose.

Girls Degree College opens

Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, MNA Ch Armughan Subhani and Minister for Prisons AJK Ch Ishaq jointly inaugurated the newly established Govt Girls Degree College Maraakiwal here on Monday.

Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N would give the party tickets to potential candidates on merit for the upcoming general elections.

Addressing the party workers, he said that sincere workers were the assets of the party, adding that the PML-N was protecting the rights of party workers. He said that PML-N was also successfully foiling all the conspiracies against the PML-N. He said only his party had capabilities to pull the country out of all crises.

Family thrashed over trifle

A family living in a rented house was thrashed by the house owner and accomplices over a trifle here the other day.

The accused also took away cash, jewellery and other household things amounting to Rs1 million.

According to A-Division police, Jamil had rented a house of Tariq Nadeem at Darul Ihsan Town in Okara City. The house owner wanted to get his house vacated but tenant Jamil pleaded that he needed sometime to do so as his children were now taking examination. He promised to vacate the house after his children's exams. The other evening, Tariq Nadeem, his wife Sadia Sehar; Akram, his wife Musarrat Bibi, Maqbool Ahmed and their 25 accomplices entered the house of Jamil and thrashed him and his family. The assailants also took away Rs700,000, seven tola gold jewellery and other valuables from the house. A-Division police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.