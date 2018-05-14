Share:

LOS ANGELES-Chris Evans is set to star in the new disaster film ‘Greenland’. The 36-year-old actor has reportedly jumped on board District 9’s filmmaker Neill Blomkamp’s new blockbuster and, although details about the flick are being kept tightly under wraps for the time being, it’s believed he will take a leading role. Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk is producing the new film and Blomkamp is reportedly keen for filming to kick off as early as next year, according to Deadline. So far everything is being kept hush hush but Blomkamp may want to keep a tight grip on the script if he wants it to remain that way as Evans recently admitted that he took home one of the scripts for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ - despite the high level of security attached to them to avoid spoilers being leaked to fans. The hunk - who plays Captain America in the Marvel franchise - said recently: ‘’They let me read it, but you gotta get fussy. The level of secrecy has only increased over the years, so worried about leaks. So, you have kind of put your foot down and say, ‘Give me the script,’ ... I took one home. You’re not supposed to, but I took one home. This is actually going to get me in trouble.’

‘’ The directors Anthony and Joe Russo have gone to great lengths to keep details of their latest effort under wraps, including giving Tom Holland - who plays Spider-Man in the movie - a fake script.

Russo explained: ‘’Tom’s had a couple of slip-ups in the past, he’s on the black list now. We wrote fake scripts, we wrote a really fake script for Tom Holland.’’