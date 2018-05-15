Share:

rawalpindi-A citizen on Monday lodged complaint with police against ex-premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for giving an anti-Pakistan interview, informed sources.

The application was tabled with Police Station (PS) Civil Line by Raja Zafar Iqbal son of Abdul Haji, hails from Chakbeli Khan, sources added.

According to sources, Raja Zafar Ul Haq appeared before PS Civil Line and lodged a written complaint against Nawaz Sharif for divulging state secrets and betraying his homeland. In the complaint, Zafar Iqbal stated that a news item aired by private TV channels on 12 May 2018, said that the ousted Prime Minister, during an interview with a journalist, had hinted at Pakistan’s involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He accused Mian Nawaz Sharif of divulging state secrets and betraying the homeland.

The complainant slammed Nawaz’s Sharif’s statement that militants from Pakistan had crossed the border to carry out attacks in Mumbai.

He mentioned in complaint Nawaz also said why a free and fair trial in Mumbai attack case was not allowed in an anti terrorism court in Rawalpindi. “PML-N former president Mian Nawaz Sharif has accused Pakistan and its supreme institutions of carrying out the Mumbai attacks which has dented the image of Pakistan internationally,” the complainant said. He said that Nawaz being a three-time PM of the country had taken oath to remain loyal to his country but violated the oath and Constitution.

This act of the former prime minister hurt the sentiments of the countrymen and said that police should initiate legal action against him as per law, he mentioned. Police received the application and began consultation with legal branch for further action.

SHO Police Station Civil Line Kashif Iqbal, when contacted was not available for his version.