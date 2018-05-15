Share:

KARACHI- The city council Monday demanded to take action against the K-Electric over prolonged power suspension during ongoing scorching weather, demanding that should be nationalised the power company on immediate basis.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar presided over the general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation which was held in the council hall of KMC Building.

The council approved 13 resolutions during its proceedings out of which two were approved unanimously and 11 were approved with majority votes, whereas, another resolution about allocation of funds for union committees was recommended to the finance committee of the council for further consideration on this matter. Before this the council ratified proceedings of its previous meeting.

The mayor on this occasion demanded the utility services providers to refrain from loadshedding and short supply of water to citizens during coming month of Ramazan. He said Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) should depute such staff on its installation which could perform its duty honestly.

The council also raised its concern over pathetic attitude of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), the council members stated that the SBCA has destructed the infrastructure of the metropolis. The authority has approved high rise building plans without any consideration of concern utility organisations, caused builders and developers taken advantage of the situation. The council members further stated that builders and developers drooping sewerage water of the high rise buildings in storm water drains.

The council expressed its concern over persistent power breakdown in city in hot weather and demanded that action should be taken against the K-Electric and amount of Rs200 billion be returned to citizens of Karachi and the electricity provider organisation be given to government control again.

The council demanded the chief justice of Pakistan, chief election commissioner of Sindh that development funds be spent through elected chairmen of union councils instead of its release to the community development programme and the deputy commissioners.

They also asked the federal and Sindh government to stop the uplift schemes and take up these works after the general elections so that transparency in development works could be ensured.

The council also strongly condemned the recent statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif which the members said was based on anti-state thinking and demanded the president of Pakistan, the chief justice of Pakistan and chief of the army staff to take strict notice of this statement and initiate trial against him for treason.

The council members condemned the ill treatment with media representatives by the commissioner Karachi office and demanded that media persons must be given respect while they were on their duty.

Through other resolutions the council gave approval of the up-gradation of post of telephone operators and telephone technicians from BPS-7 and BPS-9 to BPS-11 and BPS-15 and also sanctioned the allocation of Rs10 thousand for director estate KMC and Rs20 thousand for director anti encroachments.

The council also gave approval of the contract for slaughtering in North Karachi Slaughter House for 2017-18 and increase in the rate of entry fee Karachi Zoo, Landhi Korangi Zoo and Safari Park.

The council also gave approval of a resolution through which the services of director KMC council department Ghufran Ahmed was appreciated.

The members expressed their views on various resolutions adopted by the council and gave their suggestions and opinions regarding various issues pertaining to KMC and the city and to bring improvement in matters concerned to different departments.

Those who gave their views on this occasion includes the council’s parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, opposition leader Karamullah Waqasi, parliamentary leader of PTI Shamim Naqvi, parliamentary leader of PML-N Aman Khan Afridi, parliamentary leader of ANP Alam Zaib Alai, parliamentary leader of Jamat-e-Islami Junaid Mukati, UC-1 Agra Taj colony Chairman Tajuddin, chairperson of media management committee of city council Sabheen Ghori and others.