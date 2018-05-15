Share:

JBS inks MoU with Huawei Technologies

KARACHI (PR): Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) and HUAWEI Technologies recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

According to the MoU, JBS and HUAWEI will collaborate in working together in two domains; enterprise network solutions and enterprise communications products and solutions. JBS aims to achieve new business vertical as to serve the network needs of its customers and tap the enterprise network market. Together, JBS and HUAWEI aim to build comprehensive network connections between enterprise accesses, WAN, data center, interconnection scenarios and achieve intelligent management. The MoU was signed by Veqar ul Islam, director and CEO JBS, and Bruce Weiwang, deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan.

Waves going strong even after fire

LAHORE (PR): As reported in the media, a tragic fire broke out on 11th May 2018 at the production facility of Waves factory in Lahore. By the grace of God Almighty and the timely protective measures taken by the administration, there were no casualties. The initial assessment of the cause of fire outbreak was short circuiting. The fire started at the dispatch area and engulfed various parts of the production facility where some of the finished products were placed.

Most of the production machinery remained safe. Since raw materials and most of the finished goods inventory were stored in off-site warehouses, all these were unharmed. The assets damaged by the fire had been fully insured.

According to initial estimate, production of refrigerators will resume in a few weeks, while that of the deep freezers, in which the company is leading the market, will recommence even earlier.

With finished goods inventory of the products in hand, market supplies will not be affected. Therefore, Waves home appliances will be easily available in the market. Production facilities of air conditioners, microwave oven and washing machines remained unaffected and are continuing uninterruptedly.

Japan donates Mitsubishi FUSO buses to KP for Mass Transit System

KARACHI (PR): United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) handed over 14 Mitsubishi FUSO buses to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its Mass Transit system the other day. The government of Japan donated these buses manufactured by FUSO Master Motors under its Grant Assistance to UNOPS.

The ceremony took place in Chief Minister House in Peshawar which was attended by officials of FUSO Master Motors, UNOPS, government of Japan and KPK government.

Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak thanked the government of Japan and UNOPS for their assistance and said these buses will be operated under Mass Transit program specifically to cater to the needs of female passengers in Mardan and Abbottabad. This initiative was taken to honor the women of Khyber PakhtunKhwa and their services to the nation.

These buses have been designed in accordance to the requirements set forth by UNOPS. The buses will be donated to various government departments of Khyber PakhtunKhwa.

This will be the first of its kind operation to facilitate the women of KP.

This symbolic achievement by KP government is another milestone of their success. It can be the initiative which can act as a catalyst for other provinces to take lead in such projects, exclusively for the transportation of women.

Spokesman of FUSO Master Motors Limited said that Mitsubishi FUSO bus has 20-seats and space to accommodate 20 more persons. These buses were specifically manufactured to cater to the needs of Mass transit but most importantly to help ease the current transportation problems faced by the college and university going students.

“FUSO Master Motors (FMM) assembles the buses with the world renowned brand “Mitsubishi FUSO” which is a part of Daimler Group (Mercedes Benz). With the initial induction of 14 units, FMM is looking forward to additional order to cater the requirement of women of KP,” he added. FUSO Master Motors also makes school buses and have supplied all over Pakistan to government schools of special education, he informed.

Nestle Nido hold events to celebrate Mother’s Day

LAHORE (PR): To spread love and respect for all mothers, NESTLÉ NIDO organised events, which marked the importance of the mother-child bond on Mother’s Day.

Understanding the pivotal role of a mother in the upbringing of her child, NESTLÉ NIDO arranged multiple events that celebrated the beauty of motherhood and educated mothers about the importance of specialized nutrition for growing up children.

The events educated mothers from different social economic backgrounds and took place in Packages and Emporium Malls in Lahore, Centaurus Mall in Islamabad and Lucky One Mall in Karachi.

Nestle gave the children a chance to win their mothers’ hearts by playing games and winning exciting offers for their mothers. A flash mob activity also took place where children paid a tribute to their mothers by singing and dancing to the iconic ‘Meri Pyari Ammi Jaan’ by NESTLÉ NIDO.

A key goal of this activation was to raise awareness on subjects related to child health and nutrition. Each event concluded with an elaborative Q&A session where dedicated nutritionists educated mothers on the importance of specialized nutrition and how NESTLÉ NIDO reassures mothers that they can provide love and a better future for their children.