Corruption is the major problem of Pakistan. Pakistan is loosing approximately 133 million dollars from its wealth daily. Corruption is widely spread in all sectors and departments of government especially in in lower level of bureaucracy.

Pakistan is facing this problem since it came into being but this setup cannot run in Pakistan so long because now, with the efforts of our judiciary and NAB(national accountability bureau) this system is going to be terminated and politically this system is going to derail with the efforts of Imran khan and PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf). The Chief Justice of Pakistan and the chairman of NAB said that they will return every penny of Pakistan back and do every possible effort to make a Pakistan corruption free country. So now we can see corruption free Pakistan in future.

ZOYA SHAMIM,

Karachi, April 21.