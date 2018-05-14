Share:

MULTAN-Chief of Awami Raaj Party (ARP) Jamshed Dasti has said that Nawaz Sharif hatched conspiracy against Pakistan at all occasions and he should be hanged under Article 6.

Addressing a big public meeting here at Qasim Bagh Stadium late the other night, Dasti said that Nawaz Sharif wants a blood-filled revolt in the country but his desires would remain unfulfilled. He said that residents of Multan rejected Nawaz Sharif and his "jalsi" was a proof of this fact. He maintained that Nawaz Sharif is Modi's friend and foe of Pakistan Army. "But his country-enemy agenda has got unveiled," he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif is no less than Altaf Hussain and the people would reject him in the upcoming election.

He lamented that the PML-N created hurdles in way of ARP's public meeting but workers' commitment proved that the sons of poor could also hold their activities. He said that both Zardari and Nawaz Sharif looted Pakistan. He said that the masses including farmers, trader and labourers are faced with serious crisis due to loadshedding. He said that he saluted Sheikh Rasheed who came down to Multan, adding that he and Sheikh stood united on assembly floor against speaker.

He declared that today's public meeting is formal launching of movement for Saraiki province. He said that those who demanded Saraiki province are not biased as it is not just Saraikis but Punjabis and Balochs too who are demanding the province. He said that the ARP is striving for change and the creation of Saraiki province is its destination. He declared that Multan would be the capital of Saraiki province. He said that the constitutional solution to all problems being faced by South Punjab lied in Saraiki province.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed said that he saw Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq in Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, adding that former Prime Minister's statement on Mumbai attacks is highly deplorable. He maintained that Nawaz Sharif's role in Kargil saga was also suspicious. He said that he had no personal feud with Nawaz Sharif but Sharif's enmity with Pakistan and army forced him to condemn the latter. He said that Nawaz Sharif is a liar and corrupt person who applied five methods to destroy the country. "He sought loans in dollars, tried to overpower media, appointed his blue-eyed people in government departments and got annoyed on arrest of Kulbhushan," he further explained.

He claimed that three people forced Nawaz Sharif to conduct nuclear tests otherwise he was not willing to do so. "It was Raja Zafarul Haq, Gohar Ayub and I who told him that if he did not conduct tests today then it would not happen ever," he added.