LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that government’s efforts to overcome the energy crisis are bearing fruit.

Chairing a meeting, which reviewed progress on the Bhikki power plant, the chief minister said the Punjab government had spent billions of rupees on power projects and produced thousands of megawatts of electricity for the national grid.

Officials of General Electric and Herban Electric, ACS (Energy), energy secretary and other officials were present at the meeting.

The chief minister highlighted government’s efforts towards ending loadshedding that, he said, would always be remembered. “People are benefiting from the continued hard work to eliminate terrorism and energy crisis and time is not far when loadshedding will become a thing of the past. Energy policy of the PML-N government is durable, having far-reaching impact and industrial production has been increased with the elimination of energy crisis. This has also helped to boost the national exports,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister presided over a Punjab Cabinet meeting and approved supplementary budget and revised estimates for the financial year 2017-18. The meeting left presentation of the Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 to the next government.

The meeting also approved revised annual development programme 2017-18, minutes of the 31st meeting of the Punjab Cabinet and decisions of the 55th meeting of the Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Finance and Development. During the meeting, fateha was offered for the departed soul of PML-N MNA Rajab Ali Baloch and sympathies were extended to the bereaved family. The chief minister said that Rajab Ali Baloch was an asset of the party.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Punjab government is presenting the supplementary budget for the financial year 2017-18 and the next government will present the new budget. He said that Punjab government has spent resources on public welfare and added that welfare of the masses has always been given preference. He said the Punjab government has made a real saving of billions of rupees through its transparent policies and the saved amount has been spent on public welfare. He said that judicial e-stamp papers programme is a revolutionary step having far-reaching impact and due to it billions of rupees were deposited in the government kitty in the current fiscal year. He said that resources will have to be expanded for the welfare of the common man. “Nations do not progress by barrowing from others. Only self-reliant nations move forward,” he said. “I want my nation to stand on its own feet and you all have to follow the golden principles of hard work, honesty and trust as Allah Almighty also helps those who work with sincerity of purpose,” he said. He expressed his satisfaction at reforms in health and education sectors. “Public service is our core mission and it will be continued with speed and efficiency,” said the chief minister.

The chief minister appreciated performance of Provincial Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, chief secretary, chairman of Planning and Development Department and finance secretary and appreciated the hard work of Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and his team for improving the primary and secondary healthcare sector. The meeting appreciated performance of chairman of the PRA and CEO IDAP.

Also, federal ministers and members of the assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday and reposed their confidence in his leadership.

The chief minister told the parliamentarians that the Punjab government believes in the vision of composite development of all cities and rural areas. He said provision of record development budget for southern Punjab is a historic step towards that end. He reiterated that every city of southern Punjab will be developed. He said CT scan machines, pathology labs, incinerators and high quality medicines are made available in public sector hospitals in southern Punjab districts. He said that ten percent additional quota for southern Punjab has been allocated in welfare programmes and added that people of southern Punjab are fully able to distinguish between deceivers and those who have actually served them. He said that PML-N will succeed in southern Punjab with a thumping majority.

Those who called on the chief minister were Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju and MNAs Sheikh Faiz-ud-Din and Saeed Ahmad Khan Manhais.