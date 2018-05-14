Share:

HAFIZABAD-A young girl was abducted by three fiendish men from Abdullahpur at gunpoint while she was on her way to the fields in the wee hours of Monday.

On the complaint lodged by Aslam father of the abductee, the Jalalpur Bhattian police have registered a case against Aftab Ahmad, Amjad Ali and another unknown accused. According to the FIR, the 14-year-old was going to the fields in the morning when the accused riding bikes abducted her at pistol point. Neither the abductee has been recovered nor any of the accused has so far been arrested.

Meanwhile, the teachers of Hafizabad have expressed their resentment over the order of the District Accounts Officer Hafizabad for afresh fixation of pay scales of those teachers who have been awarded three advance promotions in 1990.

Office bearers of Muttahida Mahaz Asataza including its President Riaz Ahad Tarar and others said that the provincial government had awarded three advance increments/promotions to ESTs, SVs, DMs and SSTs due to their higher academic qualification in June 1990 but recently the District Accounts Officer has withdrawn additional increments and ordered fixation of afresh pay scales. They said it was unjust, arbitrary and uncalled for. They demanded immediate withdrawal of anti-teacher order issued by the District Accounts Officer Hafizabad.