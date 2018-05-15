Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two British nationals of Pakistani origin along with their father allegedly murdered their step-sister for contracting a marriage of her own free will in Alang Village of Chatala, Jhelum, sources said on Monday.

A murder case (76/18 dated 13/5/2018) was registered against the killers on a complaint of the mother of deceased, identified as Sana, 24, the sources said.

The killers were identified as Ejaz Khizar, Faraz Khizar and their father Chaudhry Khizar Hayyat.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) meanwhile, thwarted the fleeing attempt of the two killer brothers, by off-loading them from an Istanbul-bound flight at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) and handed them over to Jehlum police. The sources said the police also held Khizar Hayyat and the husband of deceased Sana, Shahzad Ahmed, into custody in connection with the murder and begun investigation.

According to the sources, a Lahore-based lady Yasmin Farzana had contracted marriage with Chaudhry Khirzar Hayyat after the death of her first husband Javed. The lady had three sons and a daughter Sana Javed. Sana shifted with her mother from Lahore to Alang, Chitala and started living with her stepfather Chaudhry Khizar Hayyat and stepbrothers Ejaz, Faraz and Sultan. However, the sons of Chaudhry Khizar Hayyat were not happy with the marriage of their father with Yasmin.

The sources said Sana also solemnized a court marriage with Shehzad Ahmed which also infuriated her stepfather and brothers. They said Yasmin Farzana along with her son Bilal and daughter Sana were in the market for shopping on May 13, when Ejaz, Faraz, Sultan and others, arrived in two cars and Ejaz and Khizar opened indiscriminate fire on Sana. As a result, she died on the spot while the killers fled the crime scene. The mother of the deceased has also implicated Shahzad in the murder case.

Yasmin Farzana, in her application, a copy of which is available with The Nation, said her stepsons Ejaz, Faraz and Sultan were annoyed over her marriage with their father Khizar. She said her daughter Sana’s love marriage with Shehzad also made them up-happy and they killed Sana during an armed attack. She alleged Shehzad Ahmed, Sana’s husband, was also accompanying the killers at the time of the attack.

Ejaz and Faraz were boarding the Istanbul-bound flight (TK-711) on Monday when they were taken into custody by FIA.

FIA later on handed over the killers to the Jhelum police.

A senior police officer said the police have held five accused including the two UK nationals offloaded from the plane.