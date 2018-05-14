Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-A girl was allegedly raped while two others were abducted in different incidents here the other day.

According to Macleod Ganj police, 15-year-old daughter of Riaz Ahmed was alone at home in Mauza Jewan Sarhu when suspect Abdul Ghafoor, 35, entered the house and raped her. He fled from the scene leaving the girl in critical condition after her cries alerted neighbours and they rushed for her rescue. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

On the other hand, two girls were allegedly abducted in different incidents. According to Macleod Ganj police, suspect Ali Raza alias Raja abducted a girl student namely Umme Habiba when she was on the way back home from college. The police registered a case. In another incident, suspect Liaqat Ali along with accomplices entered the house of Sajjad Hussain and abducted her sister Erum at Chak 11/FW. The Bakhshan Khan police registered a case and started investigation.

STABBED

A man namely Waseem sustained critical injuries after being stabbed repeatedly by suspect Usman and accomplices on suspicion of having illicit relations with his sister at Tariq Colony, Minchanabad. Local police were investigating.