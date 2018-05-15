Share:

LAHORE - Provincial departments and the city administration have ‘unveiled’ a plan to facilitate people in the holy month of Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed on Monday ordered assistant commissioners to finalise arrangements for Ramazan bazaars where people could get relief in the form of subsidised fruits and vegetables.

The DC chaired a meeting and asked ACs to submit a report before launch of Ramazan bazaars. He directed price control magistrates to control prices of fruits and vegetables in open markets. City administration with an ‘army’ of 104 price control magistrates has the single largest workforce to fight overcharging by people selling fruits and vegetables.

Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Khalid Sumbal, who leads the divisional headquarters, issued similar directions the other day when he met Pakistan Venaspati Mills Association. The association later announced cutting prices of venaspati ghee by Rs10 per kilogram and cooking oil by Rs10 per litre at Ramzan bazaars in Punjab.

Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore in coordination with the City Administration is going to set up 31 Ramazan bazaars, including 10 model bazaars, 18 marquees and three Shamiana (tent shelter) bazaars.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Noorul Amin Mengal said that PFA teams had been keeping an eye on cold storages and vegetable markets for the last one month with regard to supply of fruits and vegetables to Ramazan bazaars. PFA is also deploying food safety officers at Ramazan markets to ensure quality of food.

Also, PFA discarded 3,000 kilogrammes of rotten and calcium carbide treated fruits and vegetables during surprise visits to cold stores, model bazaars, Ramazan bazaars and fruit markets across Punjab.

The Lahore Waste Management Company in close coordination with MCL has taken measures to maintain overall cleanliness, particularly efficient collection of solid waste from 31 Ramazan Bazaars established across the city under MCL. At least 220 sanitary workers have been deployed in two shifts.