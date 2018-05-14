Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-Panic gripped people after the explosion of a hand grenade in a police Mall Khana situated at the rear of A-Division police station near Markazi Imambargah here Monday evening.

According to police, a numbardar namely Aslam, resident of Ronjhanwali, had submitted an application to A-Division police, stating that he owned a well at his land in front of Masjid Noor. " Monday morning, a polythene bag containing a hand grenade was recovered during cleaning of the well," he told the police and handed over the bag to them. The police took the grenade into custody and threw it into Mall Khana, believing that the grenade was too old to explode. The grenade, however, exploded in the evening and the blast was heard in 3km radius around the explosion site.