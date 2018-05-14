Share:

LIVERPOOL:- Hundreds of people took to the streets of Liverpool on Monday to mourn 23-month-old Alfie Evans, who died last month following a highly-charged battle between the hospital and his parents. The well-wishers broke into applause as the funeral cortege passed Everton football club’s Goodison Park stadium, on its way to a private burial nearby. Members of the public placed flowers on the hearses, which carried floral tributes reading “Warrior”, “Our Hero” and “Son”. Evans died on April 28 after doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital withdrew life support, following a long legal battle and a campaign by the parents that drew support from Pope Francis.