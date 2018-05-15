Share:

Shehbaz condemns Israeli firing on Palestinians

President of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the firing of Israeli army on innocent Palestinian citizens. He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives of defenseless Palestinians due to Israeli brutality. He said Israeli Army has shown barbarity and violated human rights. He said there was no justification of Israeli brutality on innocent Palestinian citizens. He said international community would have to stop the Israelis from their cruel acts. He also prayed for the early recovery of injured Palestinians.

Meeting on anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev held

A meeting regarding anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev and Maharaja Ranjeet Sing was held here on Monday. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq presided over the meeting while Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Security Officer Fazal Rabbi besides officials of police, Army, Rangers WAPDA, Customs, Railway, Immigration and representatives of other department attended it. The secretary said that foolproof security arrangement would be made and departments concerned were also helping. He said development works had been completed in Gurdwara Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib and Punja Sahib Hassan Abdal while development work was in progress in Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore. He said that Sikh yatrees would come to Pakistan to observe the day of Guru Arjun Dev on June 8 while anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Sing to be held on June 21.–APP

‘Fraudsters’ caught

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad team on Monday conducted a raid and arrested five persons involved in withdrawing Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds fraudulently. According to FIA spokesman, the accused persons were withdrawing funds from the accounts of deserving persons in connivance with telenor employees, the banks officials (Bank Al Falah) and BISP employees, via biometric machines on the pretext of biometric verifications. The team also recovered following equipment and documents from accused persons: two bio matric machines telenor, two mobile phones, 42 BISP Registration lists and 35 Nadra forms from the possession of the arrest persons. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Yaseen, Munawar Ali, Muhammad Boota, Rafique Dogar and Muhammad Islam. Further investigation is underway.

Expat gets shop back

An expatriate Pakistani has got back possession of his shop worth Rs30 million, as a result of efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said this here on Monday. He said that Shams Nazir, settled in America, lodged a complaint that some persons have forcefully captured his inherited shop situated at Nisbat Road Lahore. This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore and with the help of members of DOPC, the shop was got vacated and handed over to its owner.