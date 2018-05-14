Share:

MNA stresses on promotion

of sports activities

RAWALPINDI: MNA and Chairman Murree Brewery Company Isphanyar Bhandara said that sports activities should be promoted more in Pakistan so youngsters could be kept away from terrorism, drug addiction and other negative activities.

Multinational and national companies should play their role in the establishment of a healthy society, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists on Monday after the prize distribution ceremony of the final match of the M P Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup.

Roumen Pirontchev, the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan was the chief guest of the ceremony which ended the tournament in which a total of six teams participated. The team of “Kalabagh Asean” won the final by 5 goals and scored a total of 8 goals against the team of “Security 2000”. Sumera Malik was present to support the “Kalabagh Asean” whereas Justice (retd) Ali Nawaz Chauhan especially participated in the ceremony. He mentioned that Murree Brewery’s historical Polo Tournament started in 1904.–STAFF REPORT

Illegal commercial activities in Cantt residential areas irk residents

RAWALPINDI: Illegal commercial activities in different cantonment residential areas has irked the residents while the encroachers have occupied streets and roads in the area creating problems particularly for women and children.

According to details, the streets of the different residential areas including Gawalmandi, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi and others have been converted into commercial centres as the traders have changed houses into shops and godowns. The residents also complained that influential people with the connivance of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) officials are constructing illegal shops in these localities further deteriorating the agonizing situation.

The residents talking to APP informed that encroachments in different areas are on the rise as RCB authorities are unable to remove encroachments which are getting out of control. Encroachments have become a major problem not only for the motorists, but also for the residents, while the concerned quarters are taking no action.

The residents complained that encroachment is the main reason behind traffic jams, as encroachers have occupied almost half of the roads. Not only the motorists, but the pedestrians are facing problems because of the encroachments that are restricting their movement. “The concerned authorities should play an effective role to remove these encroachers from the roads for a smooth flow of traffic,” they urged.

Tahir, a resident of Gawalmandi said one could see the traffic mess in Gawalmandi area as motor workshops have occupied both sides of the road and have left no space for movement of pedestrians besides causing terrible traffic jams. The vehicles are parked in front of the workshops along the road further narrowing the passage for traffic as repair work of faulty vehicles is being carried out on the road.

Faisal, a resident of Tench Bhatta informed that the residents are facing difficulties due to encroachments in various streets and on the main road of Tench Bhatta. Imran, another resident said, it is the responsibility of RCB to take action against encroachers and those involved in illegal commercial activities in a residential area. The residents appealed to the station commander and cantonment executive officer to take notice of the situation and order action in accordance with the law against the violators. Similarly illegal construction also needs to be checked so that relief could be provided to the residents, they demanded. When contacted, Secretary RCB Qaiser Mahmood informed that action in accordance with the law is taken against the violators.–APP

Raids are conducted by the anti-encroachment team and the encroachers are fined while their goods are confiscated, he said adding, strict action is also taken against those found indulging in carrying out illegal construction.