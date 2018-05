Share:





Kashmiri government teachers shout anti government slogans inside a police vehicle after been detained by Indian police during a protest against the government in Srinagar



Indian police try to push back Kashmiri teachers during a protest against the government in Srinagar



Indian police try to push back Kashmiri teachers during a protest against the government in Srinagar



Indian police try to detain Kashmiri government teachers during a protest against the government in Srinagar