KARACHI - Supreme Court Monday directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) to centralise its online system to streamline the affairs of the board to benefit the consumer.

A Judicial Commission headed by Justice (r) Justice Amir Hani gave the board two days for the upgradation of its system. The commission also took strong exception for not putting details on the pump stations and meters on website of the water board.

The commission said that the illegal structure of the stations creates problems for consumers. The commission referred to China where some culprits were fired by firing squad as part of punishment and all the matters got streamlined. The commission head stated that actions have been taken against who would be found not discharging their duties. Commission also sought that the plan to segregate sewerage nullahs and storm water drains from the water board.

The water commission ordered the authorities to clean the city and warning them of take strict action in case of dereliction of duty.

The commission gave directions to deputy commissioners of all the districts to supervise the process of cleaning the city.

They expressed its dissatisfaction and directed to provide details of the vehicles from Solid Waste Management Authority. The commission investigating the failure of the authorities concerned to provide clean drinking water and improve sanitation conditions in Sindh.

The petitioner had proposed that the implementation of the commission’s recommendations needed constant monitoring and it was only possible if a former judge of the Supreme Court was appointed with the powers to implement and enforce the recommendations of the commission. The provincial government was also directed to provide suitable staff and transport facilities as well as security to the judge for purposefully executing the commission. The apex court ordered that the commission will have the powers to issue directions for implementation of the above recommendations.

“In case any direction falling within the mandate of this order is not implemented, the commission shall refer the matter to the court for appropriate orders,” the SC ordered.

It also ordered that the SHC chief justice to provide a suitable space and necessary staff to the commission. The orders passed by the commission would be implemented subject to the ratification by a bench of the court.