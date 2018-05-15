Share:

LONDON - Jack Leach has broken the thumb on his bowling hand on the eve of England's squad selection for the first Test against Pakistan. Leach, who impressed on his recent Test debut against New Zealand in Christchurch, took a blow to his thumb while batting in the nets before the final day of Somerset's County Championship match against Hampshire at Taunton. After his absence throughout the morning session, Somerset confirmed through Twitter: "Jack Leach has sustained a broken left thumb. It's too early to know how long he will be out for at the moment."