HAFIZABAD-Two persons including a minor boy were killed while four others including two minor children and a woman were seriously injured in two different accidents here the other day.

According to a police source, one Irshad of Muwan village on the way back home along with his wife and children on a motorbike.

Near Muttam village, a motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction hit his bike head-on.

As a result, Irshad died on the spot while his wife, two children and the other motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Trauma Centre by Rescue-1122.

In another incident, an eight-year-old boy namely Ibrahim, son of Sohail was playing on the roof of his house in Mohallah Qazipura when he slipped and fell off the roof. Resultantly, he sustained critical injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.