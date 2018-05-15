Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and NLC signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of Logistics Park in Pak China Special Economic Zone Dhebeji.

The MoU was signed on Monday at SBI office Karachi. Through this agreement both the parties will collaborate and promote the setting up of a Logistics Park within the proposed China Pakistan special economic Zone, Dhabeji-Thatta.

The MoU was signed by Director General NLC Major General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal and the Chairperson SBI Naheed Memon.

Through this agreement both sides will actively carry out the engagements for establishment of the Logistics Park, in accordance with the Master Plan and feasibility study of the China Pakistan Special Economic Zone Dhabeji.

According to the agreement SBI would promote and extend possible facilitation to NLC, for its role as Logistics Park Management Organization in Dhabeji Special Economic zone with the collaboration of foreign commercial enterprises and designated Chinese enterprises, having experience in establishment,

Operations and management of a world class Special Economic Zone of such nature, as per contemporary standards with the consent of SBI and zone developer.

On this occasion, Naheed Memon said that CPEC has opening the doors of accelerated economic activity in Pakistan, Logistics is an essential and a big part of the economic activity.

Naheed Memon said that through this MoU with NLC the wheel towards development, economic activity and prosperity will certainly run faster in the province.

Director General NLC Major General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal while addressing the event said that Special Economic zones takes important role in the industrial development and are our assets.

On this occasion, renowned Industrialist Arif Habib and Chairman TCS (pvt) limited Khalid Nawaz Awan also addressed the gathering and gave their valuable suggestions.

Besides other officers of NLC Brigadier Nasir Mahmood, Brigadier Abrar Mehboob, Brigadier Tauqeer Afsar,Brigadier (retd) Shabbir Hussain, Colonel Amir Khan were also present in the meeting.