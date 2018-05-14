Share:

LOS ANGELES/ WASHINGTON-Natalie Portman could make a surprise appearance in the fourth ‘Avengers’ movie.

The Academy Award-winning actress played the part of Jane Foster in the ‘Thor’ franchise, and director Anthony Russo - who is helming the project alongside his brother Joe - has hinted at Natalie returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Asked whether the character of Jane was still alive, Anthony and his brother became coy and refused to commit to an answer because it might’ve given fans an insight into their plans.

He told HuffPost: ‘’When we say spoiler, [we mean] potential spoiler.’’

Jane last appeared in a Marvel movie in 2013’s ‘Thor: The Dark World’, but Natalie has previously admitted to being open to a return to the franchise.

The 36-year-old actress shared: ‘’It is really an incredible thing to get to be part of. As an actor it is like a completely different scale. ‘’Because when you are making those movies, you are working with so much blue screen and so much fantasy. Your imagination has to be so much larger.’’ By contrast, Natalie said in 2016 that she was ‘’done’’ with Marvel films.

She explained: ‘’As far as I know, I’m done. I don’t know if, maybe one day, they’ll ask for an ‘Avengers 7’ or whatever. I have no idea! But as far as I know I’m done. But it was a great thing to be a part of.’’

Meanwhile, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ dominated the North American box office for a third straight weekend, raking in $61.8 million as it easily fended off competition, industry estimates showed.

The Disney blockbuster, featuring a string of Marvel superheroes out to save the universe from powerful purple alien Thanos (Josh Brolin), has had a cumulative take over three weeks of $547.8 million, according to box office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

Returning to their Marvel roles are Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Running a distant second was “Life of the Party,” a Melissa McCarthy comedy that rang up a respectable $18.5 million its first weekend out.

McCarthy, who co-wrote the script with director Ben Falcone, stars as a newly divorced mother who returns to college, only to find herself in class with her daughter. Another new film, “Breaking In,” a thriller starring Gabrielle Union, was third at $16.8 million.

Review website Rotten Tomatos dismissed the film as a “rote, disposable action thriller” but praised Union’s performance as a mother fighting to save her children from criminal hostage-takers.

Rom-com “Overboard” slipped from second to fourth place with a box office take of $10.1 million its second weekend in theaters. The Lionsgate remake, starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Debez, is about a struggling single mother who persuades a rich playboy with amnesia that they are married. Number five at the box office was Paramount’s sci-fi horror film “A Quiet Place,” which stars actor-director John Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a couple silently struggling to protect their family from blind aliens that track their prey by sound. It made an estimated $6.4 million.