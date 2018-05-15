Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition in the Senate Monday termed the recent statement of former premier Nawaz Sharif about 2008 Mumbai attacks a threat to the security of the country and demanded his trial under high-treason charges.

Speaking on a motion of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) lawmakers, Usman Kakar and Azam Musakhel, on the current political situation in the country, the opposition lawmakers severely criticised the former prime minister, saying his statement was dangerous in the sense that it was a confession of a three-time prime minister. The JUI-F, a treasury benches party, also followed the suit and criticized the deposed prime minister for his statement that questioned the role of Pakistan’s militant organisations for their involvement in cross-border terrorism.

PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati, the parliamentary leader of his party in the Senate, demanded of the ex-PM on the charges of high treason and repeatedly said Sharif’s statement is a reflection of Narendra Modi’s anti-Pakistan narrative. These remarks caused a disturbance in the ranks of the treasury.

Terming the statement an attack on the sovereignty of the country, Swati said Sharif had been saying that he had some secrets and his recent statement could be one such secret. “He wants to save his skin through such statements,” he said and demanded the former prime minister’s accountability for his controversial statement before it is too late. He said Sharif’s statement is meant to directly target the military which has rendered numerous sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq kept on objecting to Swati’s speech and demanded the chair expunge some of his remarks against his party leader, but Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala who was presiding over the session avoided to give his ruling.

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz said if perpetrators of Dawn leaks had been taken to task, this would not have happened. He said it was a violation of Official Secrets Act. By giving such a hateful statement, the three-time minister has breached his oath besides putting the security of the country at stake, he said. He demanded a probe into the matter and said the statement was a bid to protect the ill-gotten wealth which Sharif had stashed in foreign banks.

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said the narrative of Sharif was not different from Indian Prime Minister Modi. He said Sharif had comprised on the Kashmir issue. He said there should be a thorough investigation about the businesses of Sharif’s sons in India.

MQM-Pakistan Senator Khushbakht Shujaat recalled how her party came under scrutiny over a similar statement by Altaf Hussain. She said the time has come for the PML-N leaders to disassociate themselves from Sharif like MQM-P leaders did with Altaf for his diatribe against Pakistan.

JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri remarked the statement has threatened the security of the country. “My party condemns it in the strongest possible terms,” he said, demanding a thorough probe into it to ascertain the motive behind it. Another JUI-F Senator Talha Mehmood said such a controversial statement at a time when an interim government was set to take over was beyond comprehension. He said the country was already on the watch list of FATF and Sharif’s statement would obscure things more.

BNP-Mengal lawmaker Jehenzeb Jamaldini supported Sharif and said no one has the right to say a politician a ‘traitor’ for his statement. He questioned why politicians’ patriotism was always judged and others were spared.

PkMAP lawmakers, Usman Kakar and Azam Musakhail, deplored the reaction after the statement and said the establishment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior had already talked about the non-state actors and called for controlling them to avert deterioration of Pak-India relations.

PML-M Senator Lt-Gen (r) Abdul Qayyum stressed the need for a restraint and said everyone was free to use the right of freedom of expression but there was a need to exercise caution. “Non-state actors have always been active. They have Pakistani face, but receive money from abroad and carry out outside agendas here. Pakistan has been the worst victim of non-state actors,” he said.