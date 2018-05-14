Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-The police have devised a comprehensive plan for the security of Bahawalnagar district according to which more than 1,600 policemen will be deployed to guard public places during the month of Ramazan.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Attaur Rehman, the cops will also be deployed to protect 240 mosques and 16 Imambargahs in the district. He said that walkthrough gates would be placed at entry points of sensitive mosques and Imambargahs, adding that parking lots would be established at least 200 metres away from religious congregations. The DPO sought the cooperation of all segments of society for maintaining peace during Ramazan.

BOOKED

Under directives from court, the Takht Mahal police registered a case against a man on charge of hurling life threats at his wife for filing a petition seeking divorce from him.

According to police, Darya Bibi filed a writ in the court stating that she had petitioned for a divorce from his husband. "Since then, my husband has been threatening me with dire consequences," she said, adding that he had also been pressurising her for withdrawal of the petition. The court ordered the police to register a case against the accused and the orders were implemented.