ISLAMABAD - The inauguration ceremony of the establishment of Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Centre in Muzaffarabad, AJ&K was held on Monday.

Vice Admrial Abdul Aleem, Chief of Staff (Personnel) was the chief guest on the occasion, said a news release issued here by doctorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy. Upon arrival, the chief guest was received by Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Organization and Methods).

While addressing on the occasion, he highlighted that the recruitment centre would not only provide round the year recruitment facilities at the doorstep to the youth hailing from AJ&K and adjacent areas but would also promote national integration and regional harmony within Pakistan Navy.

He expressed the satisfaction on the establishment of the centre at Muzaffarabad and hoped that it would go a long way in attracting and motivating the people of this region of the country.

He highlighted that a need for establishment of Recruitment and Selection Centre at Muzaffarabad, AJ&K was strongly being felt since long as a large number of candidates, aspirant to join Pakistan Navy were applying through Rawalpindi Recruitment Centre.

He expected that the recruitment team would work even more diligently in motivating the youth of the area to join Pakistan Navy and increase the participation of adjacent divisions yet further.

After the address, the chief guest formally inaugurated the centre by unveiling the plaque.

He also appreciated the efforts of Recruitment Directorate for establishment of centre in the shortest timeframe and congratulated the populace of AJ&K, who would be facilitated through the centre. A large number of dignitaries from civil and military organizations and local notables attended the ceremony. Later, Vice Admrial Abdul Aleem called on Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan at PM House Muzaffarabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir were dilated upon. While showing solidarity, Chief of Staff (Personnel) reiterated the resolve that entire Pakistani nation and Pakistan Navy stood with Kashmiri brothers.

The AJK Prime Minister praised and acknowledged the resolve, commitment and support of Armed Forces for the cause of Kashmiris.