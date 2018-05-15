Share:

ISLAMABAD - A petition was moved in the Islamabad High Court on Monday, seeking directives to the Federal Investigation Agency to initiate legal proceedings against former premier Nawaz Sharif for his alleged “anti-Pakistan statements”.

IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will take up the matter on Tuesday (today). Petitioners Rai Tajammul Hussain advocate and Fahad bin Sadaqat moved the court through their counsel Babar Awan, making former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Electronic Media Authority, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairmen and FIA director general respondents.

The petitioners stated that on May 3, while appearing before the NAB court, Sharif threatened state institutions as well as the nation at large to disclose state secrets which he knew as the former prime minister.

They contended the former prime minister was annoyed with all state institutions after he was disqualified by the apex court as a result of the Panama Papers case. They maintained Sharif could not defend himself before the apex court in corruption cases and failed to give any proof about the sources of income or the trail of the alleged laundered money.

The petitioners alleged the former prime minister, being sponsored by the federal and Punjab governments, was using facilities and resources of the state to promote his anti-state agenda under different banners and styles.

They maintained that on May 11, Sharif gave an interview to journalist Cyril Almeida to malign the prime security institution of the country. This interview was played up by India and was taken as a confession by and on behalf of the state of Pakistan to its involvement in terror acts in Mumbai, the petitioners contended.

They said it was another fact, according to media reports, that Sharif and his family brought Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi, business tycoon Sajan Jandal, the RAW chief and a number of Indian workers to Pakistan for the business concerns of his family without observing legal formalities of immigration and visa laws for which FIA was duty-bound to enforce the writ of the state, but due to the massive influence of Nawaz Sharif, the FIA failed to enforce the law of the land and adhere to articles 4, 5, 8, 9 and 25 of the Constitution.

The petitioners said they went to the FIA office in Islamabad from where they got cold shoulder. “The act of respondent No 2 (Sharif) falls within the ambit of the offence for which FIA is a competent authority to initiate legal proceedings against him,” they said.

According to the petition, the act of Nawaz amounts to provoking the enemies of Pakistan to take coercive measures against the motherland. The petitioners prayed to the court to direct the FIA to initiate legal proceedings and register a case against Sharif.

The petitioners further requested the court to direct the Pemra chief to ensure that the anti-state speeches and remarks of Sharif defaming the esteemed institutions were not aired live in any manner whatsoever.

They also requested the court to direct the PTA chairman to remove all anti-state and anti-institution speeches of Sharif on the social media.