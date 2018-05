Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 04:00pm, Azharabad feeders, 08:00am to 02:00pm, Tarlai,Scheme-1, Highway feeders and others.

, 08:00am to 11:00am, Talagang City, Pera Fatyal, Jatla, Dharabbi, Malikwal, Kot Sarang, Main Bazar, Mogla, Bilalabad, Dhok Pathan feeders, 09:00am to 11:00am, Akram Shaheed feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Golra, Shamas Colony, Charing Cross feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Samote feeders, 09:00am to 03:30pm, Dina-1 (Bakrala),Gaddari feeders, 11:00am to 02:00pm, Thalian, Plandri City, Tharkhal, Baral feeders and surrounding areas.