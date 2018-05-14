Share:

OKARA-The local people and venders are suffering great ordeal due to the unavailability of stamp papers of Rs50 and Rs100 denomination for the last two years.

There are more than 300 authorised stamp paper vendors, having licences to issue stamp papers from Rs50, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500 and Rs1,000 denominations. The stamp paper of Rs50 denomination of the minimum value is required for the affidavits, Nadra, Wapda, SNGPL, police verification, property alienation and related matters. But thousands of people are bound to take the stamp papers of Rs200 which cost to the people up to Rs400 after writing and stamping of the notary public and oath commissioner. In this regard, the applicants are seen arguing with the vendors in the Tehsil headquarters Okara, Dipalpur, Renal Khurd and at different makeshift points established in the urban and rural areas.

The vendors in the Okara and Dipalpur courts told this correspondent that the situation surfaced especially two years back when the govt of Punjab introduced e-stamp papers through the branches of Bank of Punjab. The vendors disclosed that before e-system, the papers were to be issued by the treasury branch of the district account offices across the province. Now, only Rs50 to Rs1000 papers are issued to the vendors thus the public is the ultimate sufferer.

When contacted, District Account Officer Attaullah Malik said that the shortage of Rs100 and especially of Rs50 papers was not on the part of the office. "We are issuing these papers to the vendors as our office received from the national office at Karachi. We have been repeatedly wrote to the chief treasury inspector at Karachi printing office in this regard. And as the papers are received from Karachi, we deliver to the vendors," he said.

Entrepreneur gala held at Okara University

Entrepreneur gala was organized at the University of Okara (UoO) by its Department of Management Sciences here on Monday. Twenty-seven stalls were established by the students. The purpose of arranging the entrepreneurial gala is to make the students ready to become entrepreneurs and generate jobs for others in the economy so that unemployment could be reduced

All the stalls of food and other items were evaluated by the experts and the stall of link institute and delicious café got first position, banana & pineapple crunch 2nd while hot & cold bites got 3rd position.

"Entrepreneurs have become a major force in the global economy in the recent past. The world has identified that economic development and growth lie in the hands of entrepreneurs who create new products and services. The small businesses are growing faster and provide 70 percent of jobs in the economy," said its organizer. The 200 student of MBA and BBA of the UoO Department of Management Sciences have to develop skills and innovation in the subject of entrepreneurship, said gala organiser Imtiaz .

orphans' welfare highlighted

The Al-Khidmat Foundation, Punjab has been developing a Kifalat programme for the orphans. The foundation has already been assisting 730 orphans at 10 Kifalat centres across the country.

This was stated by Jamaat-e-Islami Okara district amir Rizwan Ahmed Chaudhry, Al-Khidmat Foundation Okara district president Babar Rashid and general secretary Salman Azhar Sheikh during an address to a donor conference here the other day. The conference was presided over by Al-Khidmat Foundation Punjab president Rao Muhammad Zafar.

Addressing the conference, speakers said that the number of orphans in the country had reached millions, adding that the foundation had been doing its utmost to provide them education, patronage and other necessities of life. The participants open heartedly donated for the humanitarian cause of the foundation. The women, children and men donated money and even jewellery.

Local notables including Rana Ghulam Kabir, Haji Iqbal Sheikh, Farooq Azam, Arsalan Azhar Sheikh and others also attended the conference.