MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Chairman of PTI Imran Khan will unveil party's agenda for first 100 days in power on May 15 (today).

Addressing UC chairmen and vice chairmen from NA-156, he said that the agenda contains points like good governance and steering the nation out of crisis. "If we want to bring change, we need to take the nation into confidence," he asserted.

Strongly criticizing Nawaz Sharif for his interview, he said that today the entire nation is on roads against this anti-Pakistan interview. He said that he was on Indian visit as foreign minister on the day Mumbai attacks took place. "The situation got deteriorated. Now I had two options; either to return or to present Pakistan's case strongly. I selected the second one," he recalled.

He said that he held a press conference in Delhi and fought Pakistan's case despite fears that he could have been arrested for being minister of an enemy state.

"If I can defend Pakistan on Indian soil, why can't Nawaz Sharif defend the country while sitting in Pakistan?" he questioned. He asked Prime Minister Abbasi to make it clear to the nation immediately whether he supports Sharif's statement or Pakistan's stance.

He said that the PTI is the only party, representing federation. Qureshi claimed that the PPP is limited to just rural Sindh, N-League to Punjab and ANP to KPK. He declared that the PTI would merge Fata into KPK, uproot insurgency in Balochistan and create South Punjab province on administrative grounds if comes to power.

He hoped that the new province would remove sense of deprivation from South Punjab and people would not have to look towards Lahore for the solution of their issues. He disclosed that it took him two years to convince Imran Khan on creation of South Punjab province.

He said it was Imran Khan who challenged MQM in Karachi. Qureshi said that despite the fact that PPP has been ruling Sindh for decades, people of the province did not get any relief. "Even they have failed to remove trash. K Electric and loadshedding have gone out of control and Sindh Government has completely failed to protect the life, property and honour of the common man," he maintained.

He said that Bilawal sought justice and wanted to know the names of murderers of his mother. "I'll suggest to son Bilawal to ask this question from the then President and his father Asif Ali Zardari, Rehman Malik and Gilani as Zardari says that he knows the names of killers of Bibi," the PTI stalwart pointed out. He said that he had met with the then secretary general of UNO on the directives of Zardari for constitution of a commission to investigate into the killing of Benazir Bhutto.

He lamented that the existing local government system is flawed as the Chairmen, vice Chairmen and Councillors were not given their constitutional rights. He declared that the PTI would empower local governments if it came into power. He disclosed that he had field application for PTI ticket from NA-156 and so far no other application was received from this constituency.

He added that he was also willing to contest election from any of PP-213, 216 or 217 constituencies. He said that the decisions to grant tickets would be made by the parliamentary board of the party on merit but if any looter of national wealth demanded ticket, he would fight against him in the board.

He said that renowned personalities of the country were willing to join PTI and members of Bhutto family like Mumtaz Bhutto and Shahid Bhutto had become part of the party. He declared that the next public meeting of PTI would be held in Larkana. "Mr Zardari! Stop this change if you can."