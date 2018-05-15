Share:

LAHORE - Continuing the old tradition of over-spending in non-development expenditures by around 9 percent this year, Finance Minister Ayesha Ghous Pasha Monday presented the supplementary budget amounting to Rs85.40 billion in the Punjab Assembly amid protest by the opposition.

Monday’s Assembly sitting was meant only for the presentation of the supplementary budget, but the opposition parties wanted to move an anti-Nawaz Sharif resolution for his controversial remarks about Mambai attack.

As the Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid was denied permission to move the resolution on technical grounds, the joint opposition disrupted finance minister’s speech and demanded that the ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should be hanged for his alleged anti-Pakistan statement published in an English newspaper.

Finance Minister, however, continued her speech amid sloganeering by the opposition. This was for the first time in Punjab Assembly’s history that presentation of the supplementary budget was preceded by a long speech by the finance minister. It sounded more like a budget speech.

The government had estimated the running expenditures of Rs1.021 trillion in its current fiscal year’s total budget outlay of Rs1.97 trillion, which was increased by over Rs85 billion. However, the overspending in the current fiscal year of 2017-18 is almost 50 percent less than the overspending of previous fiscal years, as the supplementary budget is presented for approval till 30th April.

Dr Ayesha presented 45 demands for grants worth Rs 85.40 billion for supplementary budget for the fiscal year-2017-18. As per Supplementary Budget Statement for the year 2017-18, out of total 45 demands, 23 were supplementary demands (voted) worth Rs 81.604 billion; 17 were token supplementary demands (voted) worth Rs 17,000 and five were supplementary demands (charged) worth Rs 3.798 billion.

Last year, the finance minister presented the supplementary budget of Rs168 billion for 2016-17 in Punjab Assembly, which was later increased by Rs168 billion as against the total budget outlay of Rs1.67 trillion. The same finance minister had presented the supplementary budget of Rs154 for the fiscal year of 2016-17.

The supplementary budget 2017-18 contained demands for supplementary grants (voted) under 23 heads- Land Revenue Rs 96.005 million, Provincial Excise Rs 126.443 million, Forests Rs 56.630 million, Charges on Account of Motor Vehicle Act Rs 55.252 million, Irrigation and Land Reclamation Rs 2.759 billion, Administration of Justice Rs 822.741 million, Jails and Convicts Settlements Rs 52.563 million, Police Rs 5.607 billion, Education 19.863 billion, Health Services 17.162 billion, Agriculture 7.603 billion, Fisheries Rs 76.5 million, Veterinary Rs 1.698 billion, Co-Operation Rs 158.912 million, Industries Rs 758.838 million, Miscellaneous Departments Rs 500.379 million, Civil Works Rs 1.447 billion, Communication Rs 585.430 million, Stationary and Printing Rs 1.062 million, Civil Defence Rs 30.997 million, State Trading in Food Grains and Sugar Rs 189.174 million, Irrigation Works Rs 2.845 billion, and Roads and Bridges Rs 19.104 billion.

According to budget documents, almost every department has shown over spending in the range of Rs500 million to Rs1.5 billion, including land revenue, forests, police, education, health services, fisheries, museum, industries, veterinary, communication, housing and irrigation.

Overspending under the head of roads and bridges tops the supplementary budget with expenses of Rs19.10 billion while irrigation works spent Rs2.84 billion, Civil works Rs1.44 billion, veterinary Rs1.69 billion, education Rs19 billion, health services Rs17 billion, police Rs5 billion and irrigation spent Rs2.76 billion extra than the proposed amount approved in the budget for 2017-18 in non-development expenditures.

It is unfortunate that almost all departments of the Punjab failed miserably to utilize their development funds fully.

During current fiscal year, most of the departments could utilize only 48-65 percent of their development budget and some sectors even did not touch their budget in this regard. However, in non-development head, almost all departments and sectors reported over spending in salaries, perks, allowances, TA/DA and maintenance and rents of their offices etc.

The finance minister while presenting the supplementary budget in the Punjab Assembly said that the Punjab government had prepared the full year budget, but it preferred to let the interim set-up run its day-to-day business and leave it to the next elected government to table a formal budget for the rest of the year. She said that under the article 125 of the constitution of Pakistan the present Assembly can approve the expenditures of first quarter of fiscal year 2018-19 but we respect the mandate of others. She said that Punjab government performance is better than other provinces, as it has increased its tax revenue generation by 345 percent since 2008.

Dr Ayesha said that the provincial government had spent resources on public welfare by considering them as a sacred trust and it made a real saving of billions of rupees through its transparent policies. She expressed her satisfaction that important reforms have been introduced in health and education sectors by tremendously enhancing their budgets.

Economists said that the federal government presented the full year budget as it has to fulfill many requirements like defence budget, debt servicing and tax collection besides meeting the international financial agreements, but no such liability is on the provincial governments which have to run their business from the funds to be received from the national resources pool like NFC Awards and royalties.

Earlier, as the session started at 5:12 pm, over two hours behind the schedule, Opposition Leader Mehmoordur Rashid sought Chair’s permission to move an out of turn resolution against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif for maligning the country.

Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal told the opposition leader that today was meant for presentation of the supplementary budget and he could not entertain any other business. In the meanwhile, the Chair asked Finance Minister Ayesha Ghous Pasha to present the supplementary budget.

But the opposition leader was adamant to move his anti-Nawaz resolution in relaxation of the Assembly rules of business.

On being denied the permission, he signaled rest of the opposition members to leave their seats and gather around the Speaker’s podium. The joint opposition led by the PTI resorted to sloganeering against Mian Nawaz Sharif demanding his hanging for his pro-India comments on Mambai attacks.