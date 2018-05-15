Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars owner Fawad Rana has said that they will form better team for the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and hopefully, they will deliver and win.

Speaking at a programme ‘Guest of SJAL’ here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday, Fawad said: “Winning or losing is a part of game but we will learn from out mistake and try to perform well in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).”

He said that despite a series of losses in the PSL editions, they are still hopeful of delivering in the upcoming edition. “Although we couldn’t do well during the different editions of the PSL, but we succeeded in providing five to six players to national team, who excelled in different formats of the game and recently, they have performing well against Ireland as well. We will continue hunting fresh talent for not only our franchise, but also provide the country promising players, who will prove bright future for it.”

Fawad, who recently won ‘Pride of Lahore award’, has said that he is a true Lahori and loves to serve it in any capacity. “Lahore is a city of culture, gardens, saints and many artists, who earned great respect throughout the world. I always respect Lahori people and I will always keep on serving it.” The Qalandars’ owner termed hosting PSL semifinals and final in Pakistan a great step towards bringing full-fledged international cricket to the country.

“I hope after playoffs and PSL-3 final in Pakistan, the country will host the entire league in different cities while top international cricketers will be part of it.”