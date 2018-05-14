Share:

KASUR-The sanitary workers, working in Kasur district under Chief Minister's Clean Village Programme, staged a protest at Kutchehry Chowk against non-payment of salaries for three months here the other day.

Talking to media, the protestors, led by Waseem Akhtar Butt, said that they had not been paid salaries for three months. They said that they had been discharging duty in Kasur district under CM's Clean Village Programme. They chanted slogans against the authorities concerned.

Local police officers reached the spot, negotiated with the protesting sanitary workers and assured them of a solution to their problems at which they dispersed.

Citizens lose valuables in theft, robberies

Citizens were deprived of cash and valuables worth Rs1.3 million in different incidents of theft and robbery here the other day.

According to police sources, Nauman, resident of Khuddian Khas, was on the way in a car when two robbers riding a motorcycle intercepted him and robbed him of Rs1 million.

In Kelu village, unidentified robbers deprived villagers including Munir, Ashiq, Shabbir, Akram and others of motorbike, cash and cell phones.

In Khurram Hathar, thieves stole Rs70,000, one-and-a-half tola gold jewellery and other valuables from the house of Amanat Ali. Police registered cases and were investigating.

THRASHED

Two persons were thrashed by political rivals for fixing banners in Kot Lal Din locality. Muratab Ali told SArai Mughal police that suspects Ali and Zubair thrashed Amjad and Saddam with wooden sticks for fixing banners on a wall. The police registered a case.