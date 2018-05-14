Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Mothers Day was observed here with renewal of the pledge to love and respect mothers as much as possible to keep the sole satisfied in view of the most dignified and supreme status of the relation.

Mother's Day is observed in different forms throughout the world on May 13 each year in various other parts of the world. While dates and celebrations vary, Mother's Day traditionally involves presenting moms with flowers, cards and other gifts.

The Mother's Day honours mothers and celebrates motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in the society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world commonly in March, April, or May.

Sons and daughters convey good wishes to their mothers coupled with the pray for long life of the mothers to keep the children intact with the blessing of the supreme relation. Those unfortunately have lost the relation pray for the rest of the souls of their mothers in eternal peace. Special meetings were held at various places in AJK including Mirpur to observe the day.

Addressing a ceremony held here Sunday with Mrs Waheeda Amin in the chair, speakers highlighted the superiority and importance of the relation.

They emphasised the need for maintaining the high decorum of the relation of mother through showing maximum respect and honour. They said that 'Maan' was very beautiful word since lips and eyes meet while saying this word. Mother, they said, was a great delight and everyone deal with the mother most pleasantly coupled with full respect and honour.

They said that the gravity of deep-rooted love for a mother should be asked from those who had lost the great relation. They said that although mother is a small world but the reality hidden in the word was ascertained only to those who, by now, have been deprived of the most superior relation.

The speakers called for obeying the order of mother all the time to keep soul satisfied besides fully acting upon the Islamic teachings which enshrined the superior status of the relation.