Federer replaces Nadal as number one

PARIS - Rafael Nadal's surprise quarterfinal exit at the Madrid Masters has seen the Spaniard replaced as world No 1 by Roger Federer in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday. Federer returns to the top spot despite not having played since March. Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic slipped six places to 18th after his second round defeat in Madrid, his lowest ranking since October 2006. Madrid winner Alexander Zverev remains in third, but the man he beat in Sunday's final, Dominic Thiem, dropped a place to eighth despite knocking out Nadal on his way to facing Zverev. Thiem saw off Kevin Anderson in the semifinals and it is the South African who inherits his seventh spot. The highest mover in the men's charts is Madrid semifinalist Denis Shapovalov who jumped 14 rungs to a best ever 29th.–AFP

Ali wins PPBA super bantamweight bout

LAHORE - Ali Dad of Quetta has become new super bantamweight champion of the Pakistan Professional Boxing Association (PPBA) after knocking out his rival in the first round. The PPBA organsied two bouts n connection with Malik Khaleel-ur-Rehman Kakar Advocate Challenge Fight at Pishin, Balochistan. The main fight which Ali Dad won was of eight round while the other was of four rounds in cruiserweight, which was won by Naseeb Ullah Khan Agha. According PPBA chief Rasheed Baloch, Ali was up against Haider Khan of Pishin for a three minutes eight round bout. But Ali proved strong enough against Haider as he knocked him out in the first round. In the cruiserweight fight of four rounds, Naseeb ullah Agha Pishin won against Abi Jozi Khan of Karachi by a split decision.–Staff Reporter

Pak team reach Kazakhstan for Asian Rugby

LAHORE - Pakistan rugby team have reached Kazakhstan to feature in the four-nation Div-III Asian Rugby Championship, commencing today (Tuesday). PRU spokesman said the team have 26 players and 4 officials. Mongolia, Kirghizstan and hosts Kazakhstan are the other participating teams. Kashif Khawaja is captain while other members are Nasir Mehmood, Shahid Mehmood, M Haroon, Musadiq Altaf, Irfan Shahzad, Sharfat Ali, M Waqas, Israr Ahmed, Anjum Shahzad, Zahid Iqbal, Daud Gill, Faisal Aslam, M Waqas, Malik Arif Hussain, M Talha, Hamad Safdar, Ahmer Ali, Syed M Moiz Ali, Syed M Daud Ali, Adnan Saeed, Saad Arif, M Ali Khan, M Shoaib Akbar, Ahmed Wasim Akram and Shahbaz Khan. Officials are Shakeel Ahmed Malik (head coach), Yahya Bhatti (manager), Salman Muzzafar (analyst) and Mohsin Aziz (physiotherapist).–Staff Reporter

Kiran Club win Football League trophy

ISLAMABAD - Kiran Club clinched the 1st Islamabad Meridian A-Division Football League trophy after defeating Quaid-i-Azam Club 6-5 on penalty kicks here at Karachi Company Football Ground. Fardeen gave Kiran FC lead in the 3rd minute but couldn’t score further goals. Kamran equalised the score 1-1 in 79th minute. No more goal was scored and the match was then decided on penalty kicks. Kiran Club converted all five which Quaid-i-Azam FC couldn’t. Union Council Badhana chairman Malik Hafiz-ur-Rehman Tipo was chief guest and gave away trophies to the winners and runners-up. Kamran of Quaid FC was named best player of the tournament, while Kahliq-uz-Zaman of Youngster as top scorer. IFA president Saleem Chaudhry, secretary Syed Sharafat Bukhari and others were also present there.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Beaconhouse School Islamabad team pose for a photo trophy after winning the Nestle Milo Futsal League finale held in Lahore. FC Barcelona coaches graced the event.