ISLAMABAD - Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA will register 300 private, government and semi-government institutions for training in current year. While addressing a meeting regarding reviewing the performance of Academic Audit and Registration Wing in Lahore, he said that the registration of more than 187 institutions is in process which will be finalized very soon. He said that the registration process was made more easy, simple and transparent this year after revamping. This was done to facilitate more and more institutions which usually approach TEVTA for affiliations and registrations.