LAHORE - Two petitioners have prayed to the Lahore High Court to order action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under the high treason law.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is under fire for his recent media statement on 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The petitions filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) general secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Pakistan Zindabad Party chairman Advocate Aftab Virk have almost similar grounds.

The petitioners have held Nawaz Sharif’s statement ‘irresponsible’ and said it provided India a chance to seek sanctions against Pakistan.

They say the statement of the former premier benefited India and appeared prejudicial to the safety and interests of the state. They said Sharif should be punished under the Official Secret Act, 1923.

One of the petitioners has referred to the famous book written about the Mumbai attacks titled “The Betrayal of India” by Elias Davidson, wherein the author maintains it is India which staged the Mumbai attacks with an objective to tell US and international community that India was a victim of Pakistan.

