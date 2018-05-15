Share:

islamabad-Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai on Monday inaugurated the upgraded department of the Japanese language at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The up gradation project was funded by the government of Japan and had extended a grant of US$ 83,064 to NUML under its Grant Assistance for the Improvement of Learning Environment of Japanese Language Department at NUML.

The ambassador unveiled the plaque of newly upgraded Japanese language department, while Rector NUML Major General Zia Uddin Najam (retd), Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, dean, Registrar, directors, head of department and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Under “The Project for Improvement of Learning Environment of Japanese Language Department, NUML”, the grant provided by the Government of Japan was utilized to purchase equipment for the Japanese Language Department at NUML such as IT equipment, teaching and learning materials, air-Conditioning equipment, furniture and a computer server for distance learning education.

Ambassador Kurai, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony commended the efforts of NUML on successful completion of the project. He said that developing educational facilities is one of the priorities of the Japanese government through its grant assistance and today’s assistance for the improvement of learning environment of Japanese language department is one such example.

Separately, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) held a two-day international conference titled “Needs of Society and Qualification of Graduates” held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus (IIUI) organized by Department of Education, Faculty of Social Sciences (IIUI) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC). President, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh, at the inaugural ceremony maintained that every citizen has the right of access to learning, both for the joy of education and for the opportunities it presents.

He added that acquisition of knowledge is a basic right of any individual and must be guaranteed in all societies. IIUI President appreciated the Department of Education, Faculty of Social Sciences (IIUI) for taking such initiatives to highlight the needs of society and demands for enhanced quality of education.

He said that research conference will open new horizons in the field of education that will help to align the education systems and curriculum with needs of society and facilitating youth.