ISLAMABAD - Utility Stores Cooperation (USC) outlets on Monday started selling food items at subsidised rates across the country under the Rs 1.73 billion Ramazan Relief Package 2018.

Addressing a press conference, Minister of State for Industries and Production Sardar Arshad Ahmed Leghari said that 19 essential commodities would be provided on subsidised rates to facilitate the middle income and lower income people through countrywide network of Utility Stores.

According to officials, Rs 4 per kg subsidy on wheat flour (atta), Rs 5 per kg on sugar and Rs 15 per kg on Ghee would be provided. Rs 10-15 per kg subsidy would also be given on different pulses including moong, mash and gram. Besides, Rs 30 per kg subsidy is being provided on dates and Rs 25 per kg on gram flour (baisan) and Rs 15 per kg on rice, whereas Rs 50 per kg subsidy is being provided on tea.

As much as 50,000 metric tons of flour, 40,000 metric tons of sugar and 30,000 metric tons of Ghee would be provided on controlled rates to consumers through USC outlets across the country.

Under Ramzan Package, price of gram pulse would be Rs 95 per kg, moong Rs 90 per kg, Daal Mash Rs 105 per kg, Pulse Masoor at Rs 80 per kg, white gram Rs 140 per kg, gram flour at Rs 120 per kg, date (500 gram) Rs 75, and Super Basmati rice would be sold at Rs 110 per kg.

Officials vowed that unlike previous years, all the essential products would be available throughout the holy month, due to better management and checks.