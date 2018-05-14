Share:

KASUR-Suspects set ablaze standing wheat crops spread over two acres of land over an enmity in Sarai Mughal police precincts here the other day. According to the police, Shabbir and Pervez Khan, residents of Hanjar Kalan, had been locked in an enmity since long. The other day, Pervez Khan allegedly set ablaze wheat crops of Shabbir. The fire reduced the crops to ashes. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

INJURED

Seven passengers were injured after a coaster van they were travelling in overturned on Changa Manga Road here the other day. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. In another incident, a man was injured in collision between a container and coaster in Chunian police precincts.