MUZAFFARGARH - On the directions of Punjab IG Police Cap (r) Arif Nawaz Khan, the district police launched a crackdown on outlaws and arrested 174 of them including 42 notorious absconders. The police also recovered illegal arms and narcotics from them.

According to police sources, the operation was launched under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar. Among the outlaws nabbed, 42 belonged to Category A and 90 belonged to Category B.

The police also seized 6.87kg of marijuana and 527 litres of liquor. Besides, they also recovered two Kalashnikovs, two 12 bore rifles, and 54 cartridges. The police registered cases against them and launched investigation.