OKARA - The administration seized 200kg dead meat at Ramazan Bazaar. According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan received a tip-off that 200kg dead meat was being brought for sale at Ramzan Bazaar. On the direction of the DC, Livestock Officer Dr Saqib Majeed along with his team and police raided and seized the meat. Two suspects - Zaman and Gulzar - were arrested by the police. The meat was destroyed on the spot.

SHOP SET ON FIRE

A catering shop was set on fire by rivals. In Bhuman Shah village, Riaz ran a catering shop. The other day, his rivals - Amin, Kali, and their two accomplices set the shop on fire. The shopkeeper had to bear a loss of one million rupees. Depalpur Saddr police registered a case.