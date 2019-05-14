Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police arrested 28 lawbreakers including five suspected dacoits besides recovering 5385 grams of hashish, 37 litres liquor, 5 pistols with 71 rounds, a 12-bore repeater with 15 rounds, a 9mm pistol with 7 rounds and a 32-bore pistol with 4 rounds from their possession during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Jan Sher for having 1050 grams hashish while a woman Nabila Bibi was rounded up on recovery of 1650 grams hashish.

New Town police held Bilal and recovered 1320 grams hashish. Waris Khan Police apprehended Sohail for carrying 500 grams hashish. Civil Line police recovered 400 grams of hashish from possession of one Mehmood.

Other accused were nabbed for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan Police while acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Shah Diyan Talian area in its jurisdiction and arrested 5 suspected robbers namely Abdul Wahab, Itisham, Shamshad, Asif and Anees and recovered five 30 bore pistols with 17 rounds.