Share:

KASUR-As many as 309 Ramazan Bazaars are being operated across Punjab for providing relief to the people, said Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (r) Hashim Dogar.

He stated these remarks during a visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar Khuddian and Model Bazaar Kasur here the other day. Kasur Assistant Commissioner Iffatun Nisa and other officers were present on the occasion.

The minister went to different stalls at Ramazan Bazaars, and inspected the quality of different foodstuffs. He directed the officers concerned to monitor the sale of daily-use items in markets as well.

OUTSTANDING DUES RECOVERY ORDERED

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Azhar Hayat has directed the officials concerned to ensure recovery of outstanding dues from defaulter tanneries within 15 days. The DC, who is also managing director of Kasur Tanneries Waste Management Agency, said during a meeting that the technical committee of the agency would present its report after every 10 days to enhance the performance of the agency. The management committee of the agency includes DMO Ahmed Saleem Chishti, Kasur Assistant Commissioner Iffatun Nisa, DO Environment Yunus Zahid, DO Accounts Rana Sanaullah, and others.