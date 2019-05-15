Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has voluntary repatriated 389 registered Afghan families comprising 1,528 individuals to Afghanistan from Pakistan after the winter break, resumed in March 1.

According to the UNHCR report issued here on Tuesday, the voluntary repatriation operation had been suspended for the winter period from December 1, 2018 until February 28, this year. Out of the 1,528 refugees, 1,485 were entitled for cash assistance as remaining 43 had received assistance in the past. Returnees received a cash grant of around US$200 per individual upon arrival at one of the three UNHCR encashment centers in Afghanistan. The UNHCR facilitated repatriation from the voluntary repatriation centers at Azakhel, Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baleli, Quetta in Balochistan.

The UNHCR had been operating two voluntary repatriation centers (VRCs) in Quetta, and Nowshera, for refugees wishing to repatriate to Afghanistan. Families who wanted to repatriate were de-registered, presented their identity card and Proof of Registration (PoR) at the VRCs that was cut in the corner as proof. Pakistan continues to host 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees who are holding (PoR) cards. Around 4.4 million Afghan refugees had returned to Afghanistan under the UNHCR-facilitated voluntary repatriation program since 2002.