Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Bukhari has said that accountability process may not benefit any particular party but it will benefit the country, no matter any political party will benefit from it or not.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Sumsam Bukhari said that nobody is above the accountability process and everyone will have to go through it.

He said that honesty and people are two major strength of PTI’s government and every politician has to go through the process of self-accountability. Unjust distribution of resources was made during the last tenures, he added.

The Minister Information and Culture said that there are black holes in the economy and tax network will have to be expended by removing them. We want to teach the people how to be a self reliance, he added.

He said that next six months are curtailed as price hike may increase. Opposition should not do politics for the sake of politics but should engage itself on issues, he said adding that basic changes will have to be introduced in national infrastructure at every cost.

Sumsam Bukhari said that there is a third disappointing tenure of PPP in Sindh as children are dying due to hunger in Thar and with Aids in Larkana. He said that media should report the condition of far-flung areas of Sindh by revealing the circumstances created by Peoples Party in Sindh province.