Share:

MUZFFARGARH-The profiteers will be dealt with sternly, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar in a meeting, advising District Price Control Committee to overlook the prices of commodities in markets and Ramazan Bazaars.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Attaul Haq, Representative of Line Department, Members of Market Committee, and Assistant Commissioners from all tehsils. He stressed all officers to be vigilant regarding price hike and take immediate action against profiteers and hoarders. He also advised them to ensure the prices prescribed by the government without failing to keep up the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan and giving relief to public. He directed them to visit markets frequently to monitor and regulate the prices and proper weights there to make easy access of daily use commodities to the public.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar along with District Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar visited various Ramazan Bazaars in the district. Other officers concerned accompanied them. They enquired the customers about the availability of daily commodities on prescribed prices. The DC told the customers that the government was spending billions of rupees to provide essential commodities to people on subsidised prices. He visited fruit stalls, vegetable shops, and grocery stalls to check the quality and prices of items. He said that eight Ramazan Bazaars had been set up throughout the district for public relief and the district administration had kept a vigilant eye on price control and hoarding and paid regular visits to monitor the market.

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that no compromise would be made on public interest and stern action would be taken against the violators. The district administration conducted 164 raids, 24 market visits, checked 78 violations, registered six FIRs, arrested three violators, and imposed a fine of Rs67,500 on 74 persons.