SIALKOT-The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has established teams for conducting special audits of the funds worth billions of rupees of the health and education departments in the Gujranwala Division’s all six - Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to the officials concerned, the AGP teams will conduct special audit of the funds of the billions of rupees issued, disbursed and utilised in the heads of expenditures, developmental and non-development by the district health and education authorities across the division during the past three years.

The officials informed that these teams have reached districts headquarters of the division for the purpose.

FOUR FINED FOR SELLING

SUGAR ON HIGH RATES

Special checking teams of Sialkot district administration have imposed fine amounting to Rs250,000 on wholesale dealers including Iqbal, Mushtaq, Bashir and Nasir in Ghalla Mandi Sialkot for selling sugar on rates against the fixed official price of Rs55 per kg.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Saeed Ahmed Manj, a team also sealed a warehouse owned by trader Ghulam Hussain for illegally hoarding sugar there.