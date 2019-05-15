Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq till May 24 at the Defense counsel request and also allowed for submission of more documents in defense of an accused Khalid Shamim in the case.

The ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand resumed the hearing whereas the counsel for accused Khalid Shamim requested the court for more time for submission of additional documents in defense of his client which the court accepted and ordered to enlist the defense counsel documents along the case property. The court also directed the defense counsel for completion of arguments on the documents submitted before the court in the next date of hearing.

During the previous hearing, the court had recorded the statement of two accused Khalid Shamim and Mohsin under sections 342 CrPC. Both of the accused denied their statement earlier recorded before a magistrate where they have confessed their crime.

The accused submitted their statement that the statement earlier recorded before a magistrate was under coercion and undue influence. Three accused Khalid Shamim, Syed Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali had been indicted in the case, while four others were declared proclaimed offenders.

Two of the suspects, Khalid Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali, had earlier recorded their confessional statements before a magistrate, alleging that the slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader was killed because he was a “potent threat to the leadership of MQM”. Imran Farooq was murdered outside his house in London on September 16, 2010. The court adjourned the hearing till May 24.